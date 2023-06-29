European Shares Mixed Amid Rate, China Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded mixed on Thursday following hawkish comments from global central bank chiefs and amid continued uncertainty over slowing economic rebound in China.

The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.2 percent at 456.86 after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX was marginally higher and France's CAC 40 rose half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent.

Euro zone bond yields edged higher today after preliminary data showed inflation rose in five economically important German states in the month of June.

Sweden's crown hit a record low after the Riksbank modestly raised its policy rate and accelerated bond sales.

Data from Bank of England revealed earlier in the day that British lenders approved 50,524 mortgages in May, up from a revised 49,020 in April.

A measure of Eurozone economic sentiment fell from 96.4 to 95.3 in June, slightly below expectation of 96.0.

In corporate news, British outsourcing firm Serco jumped nearly 12 percent after raising its full-year guidance.

Shares of luxury brand Burberry Group lost about 2 percent on going ex-dividend.

3i Group, a private equity and venture capital firm, rose 1.2 percent after Action, which it invests in, showed sales growth in the year-to-date.

Office-space provider IWG plunged 5 percent after issuing a cautious outlook for the rest of 2023.

Swedish retailer H&M Group jumped 11 percent after posting stronger than expected March-May profits.

French automaker Renault soared 6.4 percent. The company lifted its annual operating margin outlook following the success of its recent launches.

