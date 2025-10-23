European Shares Mixed Amid Earnings Deluge

(RTTNews) - European shares were mixed on Thursday as investors digested a wave of corporate earnings and watched trade developments between the United States and China. Meanwhile, EU countries today formally adopted a 19th package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine that includes a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports.

"It's a significant package that targets main Russian revenue streams through new energy, financial, and trade measures," the Danish rotating presidency of the EU said.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up by 0.1 percent to 573.10 after falling 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX dipped 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 was up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.

In corporate news, German software maker SAP fell 2 percent after third-quarter revenue came in below analysts' estimates.

French telecom operator Orange gained 1 percent. The company raised its full-year guidance after reporting third-quarter core profit above market expectations.

Sodexo shares slumped 8 percent. The caterer forecast slower revenue growth in 2026, citing challenges in its U.S. business.

Thales, a defense and aerospace group, added 2 percent after reporting a 9 percent rise in sales for the first nine months of 2025 and reaffirming its full-year guidance.

Carmaker Renault declined 1.4 percent despite surpassing Q3 revenue forecast. Dassault Systemes plunged 16 percent after the software firm trimmed its full-year revenue growth guidance.

STMicroelectronics, a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, lost nearly 5 percent after it forecast fourth quarter revenue below estimates.

Volvo Car shares soared 34 percent. The Swedish carmaker reported a small rise in Q3 profit on the back of sweeping cost cuts.

U.K. pest control firm Rentokil jumped 10 percent as Q3 organic revenue growth topped forecasts.

Holiday Inn owner Intercontinental Hotels dropped 1.2 percent despite Q3 room revenue coming in above estimates.

Lloyds Banking Group rose about 1 percent. The lender reported a sharp drop in third-quarter profit and lowered its annual guidance.

Consumer goods maker Unilever gained 2 percent as it reported a 3.9 percent rise in underlying sales for the third quarter of 2025.

Nokia shares climbed 9 percent. The Finnish communications equipment maker reported third-quarter profit ahead of market expectations.

Swiss drugmaker Roche fell 2.3 percent after nine-month sales missed expectations. Contract drug manufacturer Lonza rallied 3.5 percent after confirming its full-year guidance.

