European Shares Mixed Ahead Of Key Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Wednesday and the euro edged higher against a basket of global currencies ahead of the release of flash inflation data from the euro area and some key U.S. economic reports due later in the day.

U.S. private sector employment figures for December, job openings at the end of November, and the Institute for Supply Management's survey on services sector activity in December are due later in the New York session.

Earlier in the day, data showed that the number ?of people out of work in Germany rose ?less than expected in December.

German retail sales fell 0.6 percent month-on-month in November 2025, missing expectations for a 0.2 percent increase.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was little changed at 605.29 after rising 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

The German DAX gained half a percent, while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped half a percent.

In corporate news, Sweden's Skanska rallied 2.3 percent after selling a self-developed residential and hotel project in Copenhagen.

GSK fell about 1 percent despite announcing positive phase III trial results for bepirovirsen.

LEG Immobilien rose 1.1 percent as the German real estate company announced the successful sale of around 900 residential units totaling 63 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Wind turbine maker Nordex jumped 3.2 percent after it has been selected to deliver more than 414 MW of its machines for 15 projects across Europe.

