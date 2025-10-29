European Shares Mixed Ahead Of Fed Verdict

(RTTNews) - European shares were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested a slew of earnings and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day, with a 25-bps cut fully priced in.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally lower at 575.73 after falling 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

The German DAX was marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1 percent.

Logitech International shares jumped nearly 5 percent. The Swiss-based computer peripherals firm posted higher annual second quarter fiscal 2026 earnings, beating estimates.

Dutch chip-making equipment supplier ASM International rose about 2 percent despite reporting third-quarter bookings below market expectations.

Mercedes-Benz soared 8 percent. The German carmaker confirmed its annual outlook and plans to proceed with a €2 billion ($2.3 billion) share buyback after posting stronger-than-expected third-quarter results.

Deutsche Bank advanced 1.7 percent after the lender posted a surprise 7 percent increase in quarterly profit, defying expectation for a drop.

Chemicals maker BASF rallied 2.8 percent after quarterly adjusted operating earnings came in slightly above expectations.

Swedish industrial bearings maker SKF slumped 4.3 percent as it reported sales and adjusted operating profit for the third quarter of 2025 in line with analysts' expectations.

