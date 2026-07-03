European Shares Mixed After Thursday's Rally

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Friday after surging to record highs the previous day on easing geopolitical tensions and fading expectations of an imminent interest-rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In economic releases, France's industrial production dropped marginally in May after rising for two straight months, the statistical office INSEE said.

Industrial production fell 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in May, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in April and 1.4 percent increase in March. Economists had forecast a monthly decrease of 0.3 percent.

The pan- European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2 percent at 649.74 after climbing 1.4 percent on Thursday.

The German DAX rose half a percent, while France's CAC 40 was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent.

French voucher and benefits company Pluxee surged 6 percent after Q3 revenue beat analysts' expectations.

Swiss bank Julius Baer rose 1.4 percent after naming Peter Burril as CFO and executive board member.

Swedish construction giant Skanska rallied 2.3 percent on securing a new U.S. infrastructure project.

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