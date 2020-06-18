European shares lose ground on concerns of second coronavirus wave

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

June 18 (Reuters) - European shares retreated at the open on Thursday as a spike in COVID-19 cases in China and some U.S. states triggered fears of a second wave of infections, knocking back hopes of a swift recovery from the pandemic-led economic slump.

Investors scaled back on risk as the daily count of cases hit new highs in California and Texas, two of the United States' most populous states, while Beijing ramped up movement curbs on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.4% at 0709 GMT after two straight days of gains, driven by optimism over global stimulus helping economies claw back from the coronavirus-led slide.

Oil & gas .SXEP and miners .SXPP led declines among European sector indexes, while retailers eked out gains at the open.

German online fashion retailer Zalando ZALG.DE jumped 5.3% after it said it expected a bigger increase in sales and operating profit in the second quarter than analysts are forecasting as the pandemic prompts more people to shop online.

