European Shares Little Changed As Trump's Davos Speech Looms

(RTTNews) - European stocks were little changed on Wednesday, with ongoing trade jitters linked to Greenland keeping investors on edge.

The "Sell America" trade took a breather and the euro held near recent highs ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at Davos. ECB President Christine Lagarde will also speak at the Summit later in the day.

In economic releases, U.K. consumer price inflation accelerated more than expected in December, official data revealed.

The consumer price index posted an annual growth of 3.4 percent in December after rising 3.2 percent in November, the Office for National Statistics said. Inflation was expected to climb to 3.3 percent.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.1 percent at 601.96 after falling 0.7 percent on Tuesday. The German DAX slipped 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were marginally lower.

Credit data and analytics company Experian slumped 5.4 percent after keeping its FY expectations unchanged.

Webuild Group shares rose about 1 percent. Its U.S. subsidiary, with its joint venture partner, Superior Construction, has signed contracts totaling $643 million to build the Westshore Interchange in Florida.

Barry Callebaut, one of the world's top cocoa processors, surged 3.8 percent as it appointed former Unilever boss Schumacher as its new CEO.

Fund manager Aberdeen jumped 2.7 percent despite reporting net outflows of 3.9 billion pounds ($5.24 billion) for 2025 due to budget uncertainty.

Burberry Group shares soared 5.4 percent. The fashion house reported that retail like-for-like sales rose 3 percent in its third quarter, beating market expectations.

Sportswear retailer JD Sports gained 2.4 percent after reporting mixed Christmas trading performance.

