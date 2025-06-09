European Shares Little Changed Before Sino-US Trade Talks

(RTTNews) - European stocks were subdued on Monday as top officials from the U.S. and China meet in London later in the day to resolve their differences and ease rare-earth mineral tensions.

Regional trading volumes remain thin due to holidays in Switzerland, Denmark and Norway.

The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 553.34 after rising for four straight sessions.

The German DAX shed 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were little changed with a negative bias.

UBS Group AG shares were up nearly 4 percent. The bank has mostly accepted regulatory proposals issued by the Swiss government but challenged an increase in capital requirements.

Revolution Beauty shares soared 15 percent. The British cosmetics firm has confirmed that Frasers Group is one of several parties currently conducting due diligence as part of its ongoing formal sale process.

Advertising group WPP fell 1.7 percent after an announcement that Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will retire from the Board and as CEO on 31 December 2025.

Pet-care firm Pets At Home rose about 1 percent after launching a £25 million share buyback program.

Alphawave jumped 23 percent after Qualcomm agreed to buy the London-listed semiconductor company for about $2.4 billion in cash.

