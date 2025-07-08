Markets

European Shares Little Changed As Investors Assess Trump's Tariff Plans

July 08, 2025 — 04:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European shares were little changed on Tuesday as investors weighed U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans and global growth risks.

Trump on Monday announced plans to impose significantly higher tariffs on imports from 14 countries starting August 1. Originally set for July 9, the deadline has now been extended to August 1.

The EU is reportedly seeking exemptions from the baseline 10 percent U.S. tariff currently in place.

In economic releases, Germany's exports declined for the second straight month in May due to the sharp fall in demand from the U.S. amid tariff threats, data from Destatis revealed earlier today.

Exports decreased by more-than-expected 1.4 percent on a monthly basis in May, following April's 1.6 percent fall.

Imports slid 3.8 percent from last month, in contrast to the 2.2 percent increase in April.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.1 percent to 542.89 after rising 0.4 percent on Monday.

The German DAX was marginally higher, France's CAC 40 dipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up marginally.

In corporate news, Hansa Biopharma AB rose 1.4 percent after appointing Richard Philipson as its new chief medical officer.

Basilea gained nearly 2 percent after receiving USD 39 million funding under BARDA agreement to advance antifungals Fosmanogepix and BAL2062.

Vallourec SA rose over 1 percent on securing two contracts in Iraq.

Victrex plunged almost 8 percent after announcing a new CEO and reporting lower Q3 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.