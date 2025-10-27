Markets

European Shares Little Changed; German Ifo Survey Data Awaited

October 27, 2025 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European stocks hovered near record levels on Monday, driven by optimism about easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Traders also looked ahead to a busy week of central bank announcements that includes rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, while the ECB and BOJ are expected to leave rates unchanged.

On the earnings front, mega technology companies, including Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. while be unveiling their earnings results this week.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally higher at 575.92 after reaching a record high of 577.26 earlier.

The German DAX edged up by 0.2 percent ahead of the release of the German IFO Business Survey data later in the day.

France's CAC 40 was marginally higher while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded flat with a negative bias.

Porsche shares rallied 3.1 percent even as profits at the German carmaker plunged by nearly 96 percent in the first nine months of 2025, owing to heavy costs related with scaling back its electric-vehicle strategy and due to their declining sales in China.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis declined 1.4 percent after it agreed to buy Avidity Biosciences for $12 billion in cash.

London-headquartered lender HSBC Holdings dropped 1.3 percent after announcing a $1.1 billion provision for a Madoff lawsuit appeal loss in its third-quarter results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.