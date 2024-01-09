News & Insights

European shares listless as traders await more economic data

January 09, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - European shares were flat on Tuesday, as a sell-off in basic resources partially offset gains in healthcare stocks, while investors awaited more economic data to assess the European Central Bank's monetary policy trajectory for the year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX held its ground at 478.24 points, as of 0820 GMT.

Healthcare stocks .SXDP climbed 0.6%, lifted by a 2.7% jump in ArgenX ARGX.BR.

Basic resources .SXPP lost 0.5%, tracking lacklustre prices of base metals. MET/L

Weighing on sentiment, German industrial production unexpectedly fell in November from prior month, marking the sixth monthly decline in a row.

Market participants' focus is also on euro zone unemployment rate for November, due at 1000 GMT.

In company news, shares of TriganoTRIA.PA added 2% after the French camping vans maker reported growth in its first-quarter sales.

