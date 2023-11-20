News & Insights

European shares listless after robust week; Bayer tumbles to 14-year low

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

November 20, 2023 — 05:16 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

By Ankika Biswas

Nov 20 (Reuters) - European shares were subdued on Monday after a strong week driven by aggressive bets on interest rate cuts, with drugs-to-pesticides group Bayer sliding to a more than 14-year low and weighing on the healthcare sector and Germany's benchmark index.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was little changed by 0945 GMT after jumping nearly 3% last week.

As investors started pricing in 100-basis-point rate cuts for 2024 with the first one seen as soon as April, European Central Bank officials shunned market optimism, flagging still-high inflation and a somewhat resilient economy.

"Markets are definitely jumping the gun. There's going to be a continuous repricing of expectations about that first rate cut- the most important one because of that shift in mentality from central banks," Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

The healthcare sector .SXDP led sectoral declines with a 0.8% loss after BayerBAYGn.DE lost 18.9%, on track for its worst day on record, after aborting a large late-stage trial testing a new anti-clotting drug. Germany's DAX .GDAXI fell 0.1%.

Separate news that the company had been ordered to pay $1.56 billion in the latest U.S. lawsuit over its commonly used Roundup weedkiller also hurt sentiment.

The FTSE MIB .FTMIB was down 0.2%, although futures on the benchmark index IFSc1 were up 0.6%.

"With Meloni coming into government, we've seen a stable economic landscape from Italy and the Moody's upgrade is a move towards stability in the credit market and will improve the positive sentiment," Hathorn added.

Among other major movers, Ashtead GroupAHT.L tanked 9.3% after the British equipment rental firm said it expected annual profit below expectations and a more than $2 billion depreciation charge for the year.

Julius BaerBAER.S dropped 9.7% after the Swiss bank dampened profit expectations, while Austrian sensor maker AMS OsramAMS.S lost 7.3% after announcing terms of a fully underwritten rights issue.

Technical products and services provider DiplomaDPLM.L topped the benchmark STOXX 600 with an 8% rise after projecting an upbeat full-year margin.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sohini Goswami)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

