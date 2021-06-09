European shares linger near record levels, airlines rise

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
European stocks held steady near all-time highs, with investors holding off on taking big bets ahead of a policy decision from the European Central Bank and U.S. inflation reading later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was flat in early trading, just short of a record high of 455.66 hit in the previous session.

Airlines, including Air France KLM AIRF.PA, Lufthansa LHAG.DE and British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L, rose more than 1% after the U.S. CDC said it was easing travel recommendations on 110 countries and territories.

Spanish retail giant Inditex ITX.MC rose 1.3% after reporting a first-quarter net profit of 421 million euros ($513 million) that easily beat analysts' expectations.

French food group Danone DANO.PA slipped 1.5% after RBC downgraded the stock to "under perform".

