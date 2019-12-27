European Shares Likely To Stay Sideways

(RTTNews) - Activity is likely to be subdued in European markets which will resume trading on Friday after remaining shut on Wednesday and Thursday for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

Trading volume is likely to be low ahead of the weekend and upcoming holidays for New Year. Also, the economic calendar is rather thin.

Easing worries about U.S.-China trade issues following the two countries agreeing on a phase one trade deal will help keep sentiment firm.

Investors will be looking for corporate news for some direction.

According to reports, the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and major exchanges have fined Credit Suisse's U.S.-based securities business $6.5 million for supervisory failings. "We are pleased to have resolved these matters with FINRA and these exchanges," a spokesman for Credit Suisse said on Tuesday.

On the economic front, a report on Czech Republic business climate indicator for the month of December is due out at 3 AM ET.

Markit's report on Austria's manufacturing activity for the month of November is due at 4 AM ET. Around the same time, ZEW Survey on Swiss investor sentiment will be out as well.

In Brexit news, European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans claimed leaving the EU will inflict "unnecessary damage" on the UK.

He also said in the letter he wrote in The Guardian that Britain's decision to quit the EU "breaks my heart" and that we will always be "welcome to come back"

European markets ended little changed on Tuesday despite continued optimism the U.S. and China will sign a phase one trade deal early January.

With most of the markets closing early for Christmas Eve or remaining shut, and due to holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for Christmas and Boxing Day, activity was largely subdued in the region.

A lack of economic and corporate news too rendered price movements sluggish in most of the markets.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.14%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.11% up, Germany's DAX declined 0.13% and France's CAC 40 ended flat. Switzerland market was closed for Christmas holidays.

