European Shares Likely To Open On Steady Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open on a steady note Tuesday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored record closing highs overnight, led by gains in the technology sector on enthusiasm over artificial intelligence.

Amid signs of easing inflation in the United States, investors await more U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve officials' speeches this week for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.

Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to the U.S. economic reports on retail sales and industrial production.

Closer home, Eurozone final inflation data and Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results may garner investor attention later in the session.

Central banks in Norway, the U.K., and Switzerland are holding meetings this week. Norway and the U.K. are likely to keep their interest rates unchanged, while the Swiss National Bank is likely to cut rates by another 25 basis points.

U.K. inflation figures will be more closely watched than usual on Wednesday.

Asian markets followed Wall Street higher as Fed rate cuts gathered momentum.

Patrick Harker, the president of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, said on Monday that one reduction in interest rates 'would be appropriate by year's end" based on the current trajectory of inflation and the U.S. economy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia chose to keep the official cash rate steady at 4.35 percent today but cautioned that 'inflation remains above target and is proving persistent'.

Elsewhere, Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said the central bank could raise interest rates next month.

China's commerce ministry has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imported pork and its by-products from the European Union in response to the European Commission's decision to impose tariffs on imported Chinese electric cars starting from July.

The dollar traded weak and U.S. Treasury yields softened, helping gold push higher.

Oil prices built on recent gains, thanks to improved demand outlook and investor confidence that OPEC+ might reconsider plans to increase oil supplies in the latter part of the year.

U.S. stocks closed higher overnight as investors awaited a slew of economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials later in the week.

Treasury yields climbed after data showed manufacturing activity in the New York region contracted at a notably slower rate in June, with optimism about the six-month outlook for business activity reaching a more than two-year high.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 gained 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively to reach new record closing highs amid continued momentum for big tech stocks. The Dow edged up half a percent.

European stocks closed mostly higher on Monday after enduring their worst week since October amid political turmoil in France.

The pan European STOXX 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 added 0.9 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended marginally lower.

