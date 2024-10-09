European Shares Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening mixed on Wednesday despite a positive lead from U.S. markets.

Asian stocks traded mixed, with mainland Chinese markets plummeting due to disappointment over the lack of details on how Beijing plans to implement new stimulus measures announced in late September.

Japan's Nikkei average rose nearly 1 percent after Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard increased its offer for retailer Seven & I Holdings by more than 20 percent.

U.S. stock futures traded lower in anticipation of more signals from the Federal Reserve regarding inflation and potential interest rate moves.

The dollar and gold were steady as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes later in the day for fresh insights on interest-rate policy.

Data on U.S. consumer price and producer price inflation are due on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Tuesday that it will be appropriate again for the central bank to reduce rates 'over time.'

Separately, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said there is a case for more easing if inflation keeps easing.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins noted that there are risks to the U.S. economy not only from sticky inflation, but also an economic downturn.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said that risks to the central bank's employment and inflation goals are now closer to equal.

Oil prices traded higher in Asian trading after tumbling the most in more than a year on worries over Chinese demand.

Meanwhile, as Israel widens its ground operations in Lebanon, Iran-backed Hezbollah hinted that it may be open to a ceasefire.

U.S. stocks closed higher overnight, with tech stocks outperforming due to easing of Treasury yields and ahead of the third-quarter earnings season.

The Dow edged up 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 rallied 1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.5 percent.

European stocks drifted lower on Tuesday as Middle East worries persisted and China's state planner announced no new plans for major stimulus.

The pan European STOXX 600 dipped 0.6 percent. The German DAX slid 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 1.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.