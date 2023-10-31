European shares lifted by real estate stocks; BP drags energy sector

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 31 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Tuesday, led by real estate and chemical stocks, with investors assessing a slew of economic data, while BP's weak third-quarter profit weighed on the energy sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2% by 0826 GMT, but poised for its worst monthly performance since September 2022.

Data showed German retail sales fell in September due to persistently high inflation, while the French economy grew by 0.1 in the third quarter.

The real estate .SX86P and chemicals sectors .SX4P gained over 1% each.

The energy sector .SXEP was the worst hit due to a 4.2% fall in BPBP.L after third-quarter earnings missed analysts' forecasts.

Engineering group Wartsila WRT1V.HE was the top gainer on the STOXX 600 following its third-quarter results.

Siemens EnergyENR1n.DE fell 2.4% after sources said the company is considering selling a part of its 24% stake in Indian-listed Siemens Ltd SIEM.NS to former parent Siemens AG SIEGn.DE to shore up its balance sheet. Siemens AG shares were down 0.2%.

