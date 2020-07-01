European shares kick off new quarter with subdued gains

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

July 1 (Reuters) - European shares started the new quarter on a sombre tone on Wednesday, as surging U.S. coronavirus cases kept optimism in check ahead of a slew of economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.2% by 0718 GMT, after closing out its best quarterly gains since March 2015 in the previous session.

The German DAX .GDAXI gained 0.7% as data showed retail sales rose sharply in May, reflecting a rebound in private consumption after the country lifted coronavirus-inflicted restrictions.

Drugs and pesticides maker Bayer BAYGn.DE jumped 3.4%, providing the biggest boost.

German unemployment and U.S. manufacturing activity and private jobs data are all due later in the session.

A cautious tone prevailed across the global markets, as the United States on Tuesday recorded its biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began, dimming hopes that the economic pain had passed.

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant CLN.S gained 6.9% as it completed the $1.6 billion sale of its masterbatches unit to PolyOne Corp POL.N, allowing the payment of a special dividend amounting to $3 per share.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.