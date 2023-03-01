European shares kick off March on steady footing

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 1 (Reuters) - Miners and luxury firms lifted European shares on Wednesday after strong data from China brought relief to investors fearful of an economic slowdown, while declines in shares of euro-zone's biggest bank BNP Paribas kept gains in check.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.2% by 0812 GMT, kicking off the month on steady ground following a solid start to the year.

China's factory sector grew in February at the fastest pace in more than a decade, an outlier in Asia, where manufacturing growth stalled elsewhere.

Luxury giants such as LVMH LVMH.PA, Kering PRTP.PA, Pernod Ricard PERP.PA and Hermes International HRMS.PA, that have a big exposure to China, rose between 1.7% and 2.1%.

The European basic resources index .SXPP jumped 3.0%.

BNP ParibasBNPP.PA fell 2.9% after the Belgian state participation agency SFPI said the country is preparing the sale of a third of its 7.8% equity stake in the bank.

