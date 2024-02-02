News & Insights

European shares jump as earnings continue to impress

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

February 02, 2024 — 04:46 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A and Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

By Shristi Achar A and Shubham Batra

Feb 2 (Reuters) - European shares were little changed on Friday as gains from upbeat corporate earnings offset hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs data that quashed hopes of an imminent rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was flat on the day, hovering near two-year highs hit earlier in the week. Germany's DAX 40 index .GDAXI hit a record high during the session and closed up 0.35%.

Danske BankDANSKE.CO was the best performer on the European benchmark index, jumping 8.1% after the Danish lender reported fourth-quarter results and announced a share buyback program.

French steel tubes maker VallourecVLLP.PA climbed 3.1% after it said it expects 2023 results to exceed its prior outlook.

Mercedes-BenzMBGn.DE shares were among the top performers on the DAX, up 2.0% after reporting preliminary annual free cash flow (FCF) for its industrial business above market expectations.

Technology stocks .SX8P added 0.3%, tracking overnight gains in Meta PlatformsMETA.O and Amazon.comAMZN.O after they posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Meanwhile, U.S. job growth accelerated in January and wages increased by the most in nearly two years, signs of persistent strength in the labour market that could make it difficult for the Fed to start cutting interest rates in May as currently envisaged by financial markets.

"The U.S. economy continues firing on all cylinders despite the sharpest monetary policy tightening in 40 years," said Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard.

"The combination of 353,000 new jobs in January, upward revisions to prior months' job creation, and strong average hourly earnings growth will push the Fed to wait for more good data, before cutting."

A raft of positive earnings in Europe nudged the benchmark index to its second week of gains, though latest LSEG data still estimates STOXX 600 companies' earnings decreasing by 8.5% year-on-year.

Policymakers pushing back the timing of rate cuts tempered sentiment, with money markets pricing in a cut of around 135 basis points (bps) by the European Central Bank this year, down from around 150 bps earlier this week. 0#ECBWATCH

Electrolux shares ELUXb.ST closed 0.7% higher, reversing earlier losses triggered by the Swedish appliances maker saying it expects consumer sentiment to remain weak in early 2024.

Oil and gas shares .SXEP fell 1.4%, dragged lower by a 1.5% drop for BP BP.L after the oil giant shut its biggest hydrocarbon refinery in the Midwest U.S. region.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sohini Goswami, Kirsten Donovan)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
BP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.