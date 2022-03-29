European shares join global rally; Russia-Ukraine talks in focus

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 29 (Reuters) - European shares made strong opening gains on Tuesday, taking cues from strength in Asian markets and on Wall Street overnight, with investors eyeing peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv scheduled to be held in Turkey.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX climbed 0.8%, extending gains to a third straight session, as a sell-off in bonds continued. GVD/EUR

All sectors were in the positive territory, led by travel stocks .SXTP and automakers .SXAP. Banks .SX7P rose 0.5% and were among the biggest boosts to STOXX 600.

In the first direct talks between the two sides in more than two weeks, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators prepared to meet in Turkey, as Russia's invasion appeared to have stalled on several fronts. Hopes for a breakthrough, however, are limited.

Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO was among the top gainers, up 1.4%. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a higher dosage of the drugmaker's 2 mg of Ozempic for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

French healthcare group Sanofi SASY.PA, which lagged rivals in the race for COVID-19 vaccines, raised its peak sales target for eczema-treatment product Dupixent to more than 13 billion euros ($14.3 billion). However, it missed a J.P. Morgan estimate of $15 billion. Its shares fell 2.3%.

