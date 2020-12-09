JNJ

European shares join global rally, all eyes on Brexit talks

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares hit February highs on Wednesday, joining a global rally on optimism around progress in COVID-19 vaccines and U.S. stimulus package, while all eyes turned to make-or-break Brexit talks.

By Susan Mathew

Dec 9 (Reuters) - European shares hit February highs on Wednesday, joining a global rally on optimism around progress in COVID-19 vaccines and U.S. stimulus package, while all eyes turned to make-or-break Brexit talks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX and London's FTSE 100 .FTSE both climbed 0.5%. Germany's DAX .GDAXI jumped as much as 1.3% to a three-month peak.

Data showed German exports rose less than expected in October, but foreign trade still gave Europe's largest economy a boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it struggles to avoid slipping into a double-dip contraction.

Meanwhile, UK Brexit supremo, Michael Gove, sounded hopeful of a compromise on fishing in Brexit trade talks, but others including EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier and UK PM Boris Johnson, said a no-deal scenario was more likely.

Johnson is to meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen at Brussels for dinner on Wednesday in a last ditch attempt to seal a deal.

"It will be a coin toss, there is a lot of symbolism," said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank in Amsterdam.

"But our base-case scenario is still that we will see a very skinny deal before the end of this year," he said, adding that Wednesday's optimism was more from progress on a U.S. stimulus package after the Trump's administration proposed a $916 billion coronavirus relief package.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Pfizer PFE.N and made further progress with COVID-19 vaccine trials and regulatory approvals, respectively.

The S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC hit record highs overnight, and Asia shares .MIAPJ0000PUS followed suit. MKTS/GLOB

Gain in Europe were led by value stocks with autos .SXAP, banks .SX7P and oil stocks .SXEP rising more than 1%.

The tech sector .SX8P was in the red, dragged down by a 11.7% slide in chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.MI after it postponed its $12 billion annual sales target by a year to 2023.

Among individual stocks, Signify NV LIGHT.AS, slid 6% after the world's largest lighting company said it expects revenue to drop 13-13.5% this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of planemaker Airbus AIR.PA rose 1.2%. Britain said it would suspend retaliatory tariffs from Jan. 1 imposed on U.S. goods as part of a dispute over aircraft subsidies.

The multi-billion dollar tariff battle relates to a row over state subsidies for aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing BA.N.

Greek stocks .ATG rose 1.5% and were on course for their 14th straight day of gains, their longest winning streak ever.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ PFE SPX STM AIR BA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters