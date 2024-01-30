News & Insights

European shares inch up to fresh two-year highs tracking Wall St gains

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

January 30, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - European shares opened slightly higher on Tuesday, hitting fresh two-year highs, buoyed by overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors evaluated their expectations for interest rate cuts in a busy week for markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.2%, as of 0825 GMT, rising for the fifth straight session.

Wall Street notched fresh record highs on Monday, with focus turning to the upcoming big-tech earnings from the U.S. and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, both of which could set the tone for markets. .N

In Europe, while there is a broad consensus that interest rate cuts are imminent, policymakers are divided on the timing of such actions. Traders have priced in roughly a 75% chance of at least a 25 basis point cut from the European Central Bank in April. 0#ECBWATCH

Industrials received a boost, helped by a 4.9% jump in Skanska SKAb.ST following Jefferies' upgrade of the Swedish builder to "buy" from "underperform."

DiageoDGE.L, however, shed 3.2% after the world's top spirits maker missed estimates for first-half year sales.

Among other movers, France's CAC 40 index .FCHI added 0.1%, helmed by a 1.8% rise in RenaultRENA.PA after the carmaker ditched plans to list its electric vehicle business Ampere, citing sluggish stock market conditions.

