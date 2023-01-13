ROG

European shares inch up on pharma boost, set to post second weekly gain

January 13, 2023 — 03:35 am EST

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

Jan 13 (Reuters) - European shares edged up on Friday, hovering near a nine-month high, as healthcare stocks rose and the British economy unexpectedly grew in November, with investors awaiting earnings from big U.S. banks.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 0.2% by 0811 GMT, while the UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.4% after data showed British economy eked out 0.1% growth in November.

European shares were headed towards a second straight weekly gain, in an upbeat start to January and the new year, after data signalled a slowdown in inflation in the euro zone and the United States, which could allow central banks to slow the pace of their monetary policy tightening.

Rate-sensitive tech .SX8P and retail stocks .SXRP have led gains so far this year, up 13% and 14.4%, respectively, after a rough 2022 where fears of an economic slowdown and rising interest rates hammered these sectors.

On Friday, healthcare stocks .SXDP provided the biggest boost to the index, with Novo Nordisk A/S NOVOb.CO and Roche Holding AG ROG.S gaining more than 1.5% in early trading.

Enel ENEI.MI edged up after its CEO was quoted as saying the Italian power utility company could secure up to 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for investment from REPower EU energy funds in addition to 3.5 billion euros in EU recovery funds already won.

Shares of online gaming company Kindred Group KINDsdb.ST dropped 16.6% on profit warning for the fourth quarter.

