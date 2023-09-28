News & Insights

European shares inch up on energy boost

September 28, 2023 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, supported by gains in energy stocks as oil prices rallied while investors awaited inflation data from Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.1% by 0705 GMT after five straight sessions of losses, while Germany's DAX .GDAXI added 0.2%.

Energy stocks .SXEP climbed 0.9% as crude prices jumped to their highest in more than a year after a drop in U.S. crude stocks added to worries over tight global supplies from OPEC+ output cuts.

RyanairRYA.I fell 1.2% after the European airline announced a number of cuts to its winter schedule due to the Boeing BA.N delivery delays, but added that its full year traffic forecast was unaffected "as yet".

The Italian government on Wednesday cut its growth forecasts for this year and the next and hiked its budget deficit targets.

Stocks in Italy .FTMIB climbed 0.2%.

