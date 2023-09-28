European shares inch up on energy boost

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, supported by gains in energy stocks as oil prices rallied while investors awaited inflation data from Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.1% by 0705 GMT after five straight sessions of losses, while Germany's DAX .GDAXI added 0.2%.

Energy stocks .SXEP climbed 0.9% as crude prices jumped to their highest in more than a year after a drop in U.S. crude stocks added to worries over tight global supplies from OPEC+ output cuts.

RyanairRYA.I fell 1.2% after the European airline announced a number of cuts to its winter schedule due to the Boeing BA.N delivery delays, but added that its full year traffic forecast was unaffected "as yet".

The Italian government on Wednesday cut its growth forecasts for this year and the next and hiked its budget deficit targets.

Stocks in Italy .FTMIB climbed 0.2%.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.