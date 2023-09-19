European shares inch up as focus turns to cenbank meetings

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Sept 19 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Tuesday in choppy trading as cautious investors awaited a slew of central bank decisions this week, while Germany's DAX lagged regional peers as weakness in industrial stocks weighed.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX inched 0.2% up by 0817 GMT, while Germany's DAX .GDAXI was flat.

Energy stocks .SXEP gained 0.8% as crude prices rallied on supply deficit concerns.

Financial sectors such as insurance .SXIP and financial services .SXFP climbed 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

UBSUBSG.S rose 0.5% after its CEO said the momentum was pretty positive at the Swiss bank, which manages $5.5 trillion in assets since merging with former rival Credit Suisse earlier this year.

Capping gains on STOXX 600, industrials .SXNP extended losses for a second straight session, with Germany's Deutsche Post DHLn.DEeasing 2.6%. Rate-sensitive technology stocks .SX8P slipped for their third straight session.

Investors remained cautious ahead of interest rate decisions by major central banks this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday and Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, Riksbank, and Norges Bank on Thursday.

"With the ECB setting policy for 20 countries, diverging views near the end of the cycle is unsurprising," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"The ECB's rate increase last week narrows the premium offered by the U.S., and we don't expect rate cuts from the euro zone's central bank until at least June next year."

Results from retailers were mixed, with KingfisherKGF.L dropping 6% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after the European home improvement retailer cut its annual profit forecast.

British online supermarket Ocado Retail maintained its full-year outlook, lifting parent companies Ocado Group OCDO.L and Marks & Spencer MKS.L 3.0% and 1.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, tour group TUITUI1n.DE climbed 6.4% on confirming its full-year outlook for financial year 2023, citing strong bookings in the summer and upcoming winter season.

Swedish paper and packaging company Billerud BILL.ST gained 7.9% as Jefferies raised its rating to "buy."

