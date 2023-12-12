News & Insights

European shares inch up ahead of US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 12, 2023 — 03:29 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - European shares inched up on Tuesday as investors drew comfort from softer-than-expected UK wage growth data and looked forward to a crucial U.S. inflation report later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXXwas up 0.1% as of 0814 GMT and is eyeing a three-day winning streak.

British wage growth slowed more than expected in the three months to the end of October, steering a 0.4% gain in UK's benchmark index .FTSE.

All eyes will now be on the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report at 1330 GMT, with the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting kicking off during the day.

The telecom index .SXKP led sectoral declines, pulled down by a 2.1% fall in NokiaNOKIA.HE after the Finnish telecom equipment maker revised down its 2026 comparable operating margin target.

Carl Zeiss MeditecAFXG.DE jumped 7.1% following the German medical technology group's higher annual revenue and a more optimistic outlook.

