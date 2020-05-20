European shares inch lower on doubts over COVID-19 vaccine

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

May 20 (Reuters) - European shares headed lower on Wednesday after a downbeat session on Wall Street, as doubts over a potential COVID-19 vaccine reignited fears about the slow recovery from a looming global recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX dropped 0.3% by 0708 GMT in its second day of fall, with banks .SX7P, telecoms .SXKP and travel & leisure .SXTP sector stocks leading the decline.

Wall Street indexes fell more than 1% overnight after a media report questioned the validity of the results of U.S. drugmaker Moderna's MRNA.O coronavirus vaccine trial that had sent stock markets soaring on Monday.

In a bright spot, shares of British retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L jumped 5.2% after saying that it would accelerate its latest turnaround programme as it dealt with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis and reported a 21% fall in annual profit.

