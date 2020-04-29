European shares inch lower as healthcare stocks drag

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

April 29 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Wednesday as a slide in healthcare stocks outweighed upbeat earnings outlook from German automakers and sensor specialist AMS as well as a bounce in oil prices.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.12% by 0723 GMT and blue-chips .STOXX50 dropped 0.4% as shares in drugmakers Roche ROG.S and Novartis NOVN.S dragged.

Shares in BP BP.L, Total TOTF.PA and Royal Dutch Sell RDSA.AS gained between 1.7% and 2.6% as crude prices rose on the back of lower-than-expected rise in U.S. stockpiles. O/R

Sensor specialist AMS AMS.S jumped 10.8% to the top of STOXX 600 as it expects the impact from the coronavirus in the second quarter to be limited.

Automakers .SXAP took heart after Daimler DAIGn.DE forecast operating profit at its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division to be above the prior-year level and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE said it expected to be profitable on a full-year basis.

However, profit expectations for the second and third quarters continued to deteriorate sharply, with Refinitiv data pointing to a 40.4% decline in earnings for companies listed on the STOXX 600, versus 37% a week ago.

