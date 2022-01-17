For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 17 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Monday, with deal talks related to British consumer companies boosting the bluechip FTSE 100, while shares in Credit Suisse slipped after the Swiss bank's chairman quit following an internal probe into his personal conduct.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.2% by 0806 GMT, with Asian markets choppy after China's central bank cut some key lending rates after mixed economic data, while a U.S. holiday made for thin trading. MKTS/GLOB

China-exposed miners .SXPP and healthcare .SXPP stocks were the top sectoral gainers in Europe, up about 0.8% each.

Lifting UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE, GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L jumped 5.2% after it confirmed over the weekend that it had rejected Unilever's ULVR.L 50-billion-pound offer for its consumer healthcare business.

Unilever slid 5.2% after it signalled on Monday it would pursue the deal, calling it a "strong strategic fit".

Credit Suisse CSGN.S slipped 1.1% after Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio quit following an internal probe into his personal conduct, including breaches of COVID-19 rules.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.