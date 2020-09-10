EQNR

European shares inch higher with eyes on ECB

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
European shares edged higher on Thursday, with investors awaiting signs of more stimulus from the European Central Bank in the face of a strong euro, although it is expected to keep its policy unchanged.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index rose just 0.2%, as traders stayed away from making big bets ahead of the policy statement.

Investors will be focussed on commentary from ECB President Christine Lagarde, who will address a surging euro amid an economic recovery losing steam and anaemic inflation expectations.

The rate-sensitive European banks sector index .SX7P was down 0.2%, while travel and leisure stocks .SXTP bounced 0.7% following steep declines in the previous session.

Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL rose 0.9% after it agreed to sell a 50% stake in two U.S. offshore wind power development projects to energy major BP BP.L for $1.1 billion. BP shares fell 1.0%.

