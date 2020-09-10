European shares inch higher with eyes on ECB

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Sept 10 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, with investors awaiting signs of more stimulus from the European Central Bank in the face of a strong euro, although it is expected to keep its policy unchanged.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index rose just 0.2%, as traders stayed away from making big bets ahead of the policy statement.

Investors will be focussed on commentary from ECB President Christine Lagarde, who will address a surging euro amid an economic recovery losing steam and anaemic inflation expectations.

The rate-sensitive European banks sector index .SX7P was down 0.2%, while travel and leisure stocks .SXTP bounced 0.7% following steep declines in the previous session.

Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL rose 0.9% after it agreed to sell a 50% stake in two U.S. offshore wind power development projects to energy major BP BP.L for $1.1 billion. BP shares fell 1.0%.

