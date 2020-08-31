European Shares Inch Higher On Stimulus Optimism

(RTTNews) - European stocks rose on Monday, with hopes of more accommodative measures by major central banks and upbeat service sector activity data from China helping underpin investor sentiment. Trading volumes were thin amid a British market holiday.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.6 percent to 371 after declining half a percent on Friday. The German DAX advanced 0.9 percent and France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.1 percent.

China-sensitive automakers were moving higher after official data showed activity in China's services sector expanded at a much faster pace in August.

BMW rallied 3.3 percent, Daimler rose 1.1 percent and Volkswagen added 1.2 percent.

French automaker Renault surged nearly 5 percent and Peugeot advanced 2.6 percent.

Banks were broadly higher, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising 1-2 percent.

Integrated oil & gas company Total SE jumped 2.3 percent, tracking a rise in oil prices after UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced 30 percent cut to October supplies.

Suez shares soared as much as 20 percent after Veolia Environnement SA offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.5 billion) for a 29.9 percent stake in its rival held by gas and power utility Engie. Veolia Environnement shares jumped 3.2 percent and Engie surged 6 percent.

Philips Electronics NV declined 1.4 percent. The company said that it has been informed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of the partial termination of 43,000 EV300 ventilators contract.

