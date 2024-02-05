News & Insights

European shares inch higher on earnings boost

February 05, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Feb 5 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher at open on Monday as more upbeat earnings reports rolled in, although broader sentiment remained subdued as investors reassessed their interest rate cut expectations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.2%, as of 0835 GMT.

Delivery HeroDHER.DE gained 2.8% after the German online takeaway food company posted an above-guidance core profit for 2023, driven by healthy order growth.

Lotus BakeriesLOTB.BR climbed to the top of the benchmark index, up 12.7% after the Belgian biscuits producer reported its annual results.

Snuffing the positive corporate updates, recent robust jobs data from the United States poured cold water on expectations of an early rate cut in the world's largest economy, setting the tone for other central banks.

Markets are now pricing in a cut of around 125 basis points (bps) this year from the European Central Bank, down from around 140 bps in the previous week. 0#ECBWATCH

