European shares inch higher on Brexit relief; Coronavirus fears cap gains

European shares opened a tad higher on Monday as investors were relieved that the UK finally exited the EU, although concerns over the growing Chinese coronavirus dampened enthusiasm.

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window) Feb 3 (Reuters) - European shares opened a tad higher on Monday as investors were relieved that the UK finally exited the EU, although concerns over the growing Chinese coronavirus dampened enthusiasm. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0803 GMT. Britain officially left the EU on Friday, ending years of financial and political uncertainty over the exit. Blue-chip British stocks added 0.2%. [nL8N2A05BF] However, the likely economic fallout from a virus outbreak in China kept buying constrained, especially given that Chinese stock indexes crashed upon opening after a long holiday. [.SS] Technology was the best performer among the European regional subindexes, adding about 0.9%. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr) ((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick)) Keywords: EUROPE STOCKS/ (URGENT)

