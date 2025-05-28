European Shares Inch Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, with focus on ongoing trade talks and upcoming bond sales in Germany and Spain.

The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 552.70 after two consecutive sessions of gains.

The German DAX edged up 0.1 percent, after having reached a new record high the previous day on news the German government will ramp up public investment to 110 billion euros ($125 billion) this year to revive a sluggish economy.

France's CAC 40 inched up by 0.1 percent as GDP figures showed slight growth in the first quarter, matching expectations. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.

French cognac Remy Cointreau fell 2 percent after naming Franck Marilly as its new CEO.

Nokia gained about 1 percent as it launched a new 25G PON high-density line card designed to deliver mass market, multi-gig, residential broadband services.

Airbus gained 2 percent after Port Moresby-based Papua New Guinea flag carrier Air Niugini signed a firm order with the company for two more latest generation A220-100 regional aircraft.

Rentokil Initial rose more than 1 percent as it agreed to sell its French workwear division to H.I.G. Capital for gross proceeds of €410 million.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher tumbled 3 percent despite reporting higher Q1 sales and reaffirming guidance.

