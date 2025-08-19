European Shares Inch Higher On Hopes Of Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded higher on Tuesday as investors weighed the possibility of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump described his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners as 'very good" and said he's begun arranging a meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly within the next two weeks.

Zelensky said he is open to "any format" of talks and would decide on the trilateral meeting based on how the first round goes.

The pan European STOXX 600 edged up by 0.3 percent to 555.91 after finishing marginally higher on Monday.

The German DAX rose 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.

In corporate news, Swiss drug developer Basilea Pharmaceutica plunged 5 percent despite updating its 2025 financial guidance.

British healthcare estate investor Assura rose 1.3 percent as Ed Smith stepped down as chairman of the board after seven years in the role.

International Workplace Group slumped 17 percent after the office space provider reported a dip in first-half revenue.

