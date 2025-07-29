Markets

European Shares Inch Higher On Earnings Boost

July 29, 2025 — 05:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - European stocks advanced on Tuesday, with sentiment underpinned by positive earnings news and eased worries of a trade war.

The euro was fragile after the EU-U.S. trade deal met with gloomy reactions from many European leaders.

Investors now await the outcome of U.S.-China talks in Sweden aimed at extending a temporary tariff truce.

The pan European STOXX 600 was up half a percent at 551.49 after falling 0.2 percent on Monday.

The German DAX jumped 1 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent.

Swiss technology firm ABB rose about 1 percent after securing orders to support Tata Steel's major decarbonization project at its Port Talbot Steelworks in U.K.

Tobii AB, which develops and sells eye-tracking technology and solutions, slumped 16 percent despite reporting a robust financial performance for the second quarter of 2025.

Drug maker AstraZeneca gained 2.2 percent in London after second-quarter earnings topped expectations.

Essentra surged 6 percent. The maker of plastic and fiber products maintained its full-year outlook after reporting first-half 2025 results in line with expectations.

TeamViewer SE shares climbed more than 5 percent. The German remote access software solutions provider confirmed its annual revenue outlook after reporting a rise in earnings for the first half.

Jeep maker Stellantis NV fell 2.4 percent after it reported a first-half net loss of 2.3 billion euros ($2.65 billion).

Dutch medical-technology firm Philips soared 10 percent after lifting its profitability outlook.

Air Liquide rallied 2.6 percent. The French industrial gases group confirmed its margin outlook until 2026 after reporting half-year revenue in line with market expectations.

