European shares inch higher; AstraZeneca tumbles on halting vaccine trials

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
European shares steadied on Wednesday after hefty declines in the previous session, although sentiment was rattled by AstraZeneca suspending global trials for its COVID-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L shares slipped 1.3% as it also paused large late-stage trials of its experimental vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged 0.1% higher at 0710 GMT, with travel and leisure stocks .SXTP among the biggest decliners in early trading.

