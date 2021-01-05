European shares inch higher as oil, retail stocks jump

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares edged up on Tuesday, lifted by oil and retail stocks, while investors looked past a new national lockdown in Britain to contain a surge in coronavirus cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.1% by 0814 GMT, after opening slightly lower following losses in Asia and on Wall Street over worries about the runoff Senate elections in the U.S. state of Georgia.

UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.6%, boosted by oil majors Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L providing the biggest support.

British fashion retailer Next NXT.L jumped 8.2% after it said its Christmas sales were much better than it had expected.

The domestically focussed midcap index .FTMC inched 0.2% higher, even as a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom prompted a fresh shutdown of schools and businesses.

Germany's DAX index .GDAXI was flat with the government also looking to extend a lockdown.

German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor PLC DLGS.DE gained 4.7% after it gave an upbeat fourth-quarter revenue forecast due to strong demand for 5G phones and tablets.

