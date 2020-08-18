European Shares Inch Higher As Brexit Talks Begin

(RTTNews) - European stocks were modestly higher in cautious trade on Tuesday as a new round of Brexit talks began and investors looked ahead to the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting for any clues to policy changes at its September meeting.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index edged up 0.2 percent to 370.10 after rising 0.3 percent on Monday. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.

Nestlé shares rose about half a percent. Nestlé Health Science, a unit of the Swiss food major has agreed to acquire the business of privately held IM HealthScience with its brands of IBgard, FDgard, Fiber Choice and REMfresh.

Danish Jewelry maker Pandora slumped 8.4 percent after it swung to a second-quarter loss.

Miner BHP Group declined 1.6 percent after reporting a 4 percent drop in annual net profit.

BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell were moving higher after oil prices rose in the previous session amid reports that China would boost U.S. crude imports.

Marks & Spencer Group shares tumbled 3.2 percent. The retailer said it plans to cut a further 7,000 jobs over the next three months.

Engineering and consultancy company Wood Group soared 8 percent. After reporting a loss in the first half, the company said it remains committed to delivering medium term EBITDA margin target of 100 basis points improvement on 2019.

Capita lost 10 percent. The outsourcer reported a first-half loss before tax of £28.5 million compared to a profit of £31.2 million last year.

Housebuilder Persimmon surged 4.5 percent after saying it will restore its dividend.

Evotec gained nearly 2 percent. The German company and Novo Nordisk have agreed on a strategic collaboration on the discovery and development of new therapeutics for patients with chronic kidney disease.

