European shares inch higher ahead of US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

November 14, 2023 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Tuesday, led by automobiles and basic resources shares, as investors geared up for a key U.S. inflation report that could offer more clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.1% by 0810 GMT after a broad-based rally in the prior session.

Along with the U.S. consumer inflation data due at 1330 GMT (8:30 a.m. ET), investors will keep an eye out for preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product data from the euro zone at 1000 GMT.

Automobiles .SXAP gained 0.8%, while basic resources .SXPP jumped 1%, led by a 3.4% advance in Glencore GLEN.L.

The company agreed to buy a 77% stake in Canadian miner Teck Resources' TECKb.TO steelmaking coal business for $6.93 billion in cash.

German online takeaway food company Delivery HeroDHER.DE topped the STOXX 600 with a 6% jump after slightly raising its full-year outlook.

