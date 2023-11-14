European shares inch higher ahead of US inflation data

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 14 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Tuesday, led by automobiles and basic resources shares, as investors geared up for a key U.S. inflation report that could offer more clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.1% by 0810 GMT after a broad-based rally in the prior session.

Along with the U.S. consumer inflation data due at 1330 GMT (8:30 a.m. ET), investors will keep an eye out for preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product data from the euro zone at 1000 GMT.

Automobiles .SXAP gained 0.8%, while basic resources .SXPP jumped 1%, led by a 3.4% advance in Glencore GLEN.L.

The company agreed to buy a 77% stake in Canadian miner Teck Resources' TECKb.TO steelmaking coal business for $6.93 billion in cash.

German online takeaway food company Delivery HeroDHER.DE topped the STOXX 600 with a 6% jump after slightly raising its full-year outlook.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

