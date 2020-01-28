European Shares Inch Higher After Selloff

(RTTNews) - European stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, after suffering their worst single-day loss in about four months the previous day on growing concerns over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.1 percent at 414.37 after losing as much as 2.3 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX edged up marginally, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around 0.2 percent.

British luxury goods maker Burberry Group fell 2.3 percent to extend losses.

Retailer Sainsbury was little changed after it promised to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero over the next 20 years.

Online food order and delivery service Just Eat edged lower after announcing a nationwide partnership with McDonald's in the U.K. and Ireland.

SGS Group shares jumped nearly 3 percent. The inspection, verification, testing and certification company reported 2.6 percent growth in profit for the full year, while revenue slid 1.6 percent from last year.

Airbus shares rose over 2 percent. Regarding media reports on French, U.K. and U.S. investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption, the company confirmed today that it has reached agreement in principle with the French Parquet National Financier, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office and the U.S. authorities.

Lender Credit Agricole Group edged down half a percent. The French bank said it would acquire a majority stake in Linxo Group, led by Crédit Agricole Payment Services and FIRECA, to consolidate its position in digital payment services.

SAP shares declined 2.5 percent. The German software company revised upwards its guidance for 2020 after reporting higher net profit and revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Sartorius lost 2 percent. The laboratory and pharmaceutical equipment provider reported that its fiscal 2019 net profit rose 19.2 percent to 209.3 million euros from 175.6 million euros a year ago.

Chemical group Wacker Chemie soared 5 percent despite the company reporting a net loss for the full year of 630 million euros, hit by an impairment charge of 760 million euros associated with its poly-silicon production facilities.

