European shares inch down ahead of inflation data

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 31 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Monday, led by declines in energy stocks and miners, while investors awaited key inflation reading in the euro zone which will likely show prices hitting new record highs in October.

The STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.1% after closing higher on Friday, with the energy index .SXEP down 1.2% and miners .SXPP shedding 0.7% by 0813 GMT.

Both prices of oil and industrial metals took a beating after China posted weaker-than-expected factory activity data and on concerns its widening COVID-19 curbs will hurt demand. O/RMET/L

Meanwhile, euro zone inflation is seen hitting a fresh record of 10.2% in October, in what will likely make for yet another uncomfortable reading for the European Central Bank, which is targeting a 2% price growth.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.