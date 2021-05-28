European shares inch closer to record high

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 28 (Reuters) - European shares inched towards a record high on Friday as investors cheered more stimulus measures in the United States, but fears of an uptick in inflation ahead of key U.S. data kept the gains in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.3% to 447.69 points in early trade, after notching a record high of 447.86 in the previous session. It was also set for mild weekly gains.

Bank stocks .SX7P led early gains with a 0.7% rise, while resource stocks .SXPP added 0.4%, benefiting from higher base metal prices.

Global equities gained on the prospect of more liquidity, after a report said President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in federal spending for 2022. Biden is expected to unveil his first full budget later in the day. MKTS/GLOB

