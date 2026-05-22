European Shares Hover Near Two-week Highs On US-Iran Deal Optimism

(RTTNews) - European stocks rose to reach a two-week high on Friday amid renewed optimism about signs of progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks.

Despite some good signs in the talks, both sides are still at odds over Tehran's uranium stockpile and future control of the Strait of Hormuz.

In economic news, German GDP grew 0.3 percent from a quarter ago in the first quarter, unrevised from the previous estimate and following fourth quarter's 0.2 percent expansion, according to detailed data released by Destatis.

Germany's consumer confidence index rose unexpectedly to -29.8 points in June from -33.1 points in May, while analysts had expected the score to fall to -33.7.

Elsewhere, U.K. retail sales fell at the fastest pace in nearly a year in April, missing expectations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose half a percent to 623.60 after ending flat with a positive bias on Thursday.

The German DAX gained half a percent, France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.4 percent.

Technology stocks traded higher, with STMicroelectronics, Infineon and ASM International rising 3-4 percent.

German sportswear manufacturer Adidas surged 1.6 percent and Puma shares climbed 3.6 percent after Deckers Outdoor forecast annual sales and profit above Wall Street estimates.

Richemont shares fell 2.3 percent. The Swiss-based owner of a host of several luxury brands has warned that uncertainty is likely to persist despite beating expectations for annual and Q4 sales.

Private bank Julius Baer plummeted 9.4 percent after saying that client money inflows slowed at the beginning of the year due to uncertainty around the Middle East conflict.

British IT reseller Softcat soared 11 percent after raising its full-year profit guidance.

Miniature wargames maker Games Workshop rallied 4.2 percent after it forecast annual profit before tax above expectations.

Spanish beauty and fashion group Puig Brands plunged 13 percent following the collapse of a proposed combination with Estee Lauder.

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