European Shares Hover Near Three-month Lows

(RTTNews) - European stocks were moving lower on Thursday to hover near three-month lows as weak data releases, rising Covid-19 infections in Europe coupled with uncertainties surrounding the U.S. presidential elections and the U.S. stimulus package spooked investors.

Speculation is rife that the U.S. Congress would not agree extra fiscal stimulus to counter the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the run up to the November election.

In economic news, survey data from ifo Institute showed that German business confidence improved further in September. The business confidence index rose to 93.4 in September from 92.5 in August - coming in slightly below economists' forecast of 93.8.

Earlier today, Switzerland's central bank maintained its expansionary monetary policy stance to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on economic activity and inflation.

Norway's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at zero, as widely expected.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.7 percent to 356.88 after rising 0.6 percent on Wednesday. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down between 0.3 percent and half a percent.

Online payments company Adyen fell 1 percent. The company said that one of its two co-founders, Arnout Schuijff, would step down from its management board as of Jan. 1.

Volkswagen Group shares edged up half a percent. The German automaker announced that its unit Traton SE has entered into a global partnership with TuSimple to develop self-driving trucks.

British engine maker Rolls-Royce tumbled nearly 4 percent and GKN owner Melrose Industries dropped 1.2 percent on concerns about the long-term impact of Covid-19 on the airline industry.

British Airways and Iberia owner IAG fell 4 percent while easyJet declined 2 percent.

Smiths Group slumped 6.5 percent after the diversified engineering business reported a 26 percent fall in annual operating profit.

Cineworld Group shares plunged 13 percent. The multiplex giant warned of further challenges ahead after reporting bleak interim results for the six month period ended 30 June 2020.

Specialty pharmaceutical company Indivior jumped 5 percent after announcing it is taking organizational and cost actions.

