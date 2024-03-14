News & Insights

European shares hover near record-high levels; US economic data on tap

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

March 14, 2024 — 04:20 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 14 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Thursday, supported by a raft of optimistic corporate updates, while investors remained cautious ahead of key economic data from the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.2%, as of 0811 GMT, hovering near record-high levels hit on Wednesday.

The personal and household goods .SXQP sub-index added 0.6% to be the top sectoral performer, with a 6.1% spike in Embracer EMBRACb.ST after the gaming company announced an agreement to divest selected assets from the operative group Saber Interactive for $247 million, thereby ceasing all operations in Russia.

Shares of K&S SDFGn.DE rose 5.5% after the salt and potash miner beat expectations on annual results and provided better-than-expected outlook.

German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE posted an 83% decline in net profit for 2023, and cut its dividend by 85% in what it called a challenging market environment. Shares of Hapag-Lloyd tumbled 1.1%.

On the data front, investors braced for February producer prices and retail sales numbers out of the United States that could steer hopes for a mid-year rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.