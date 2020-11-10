PFE

European shares hover at eight-month highs as virus' economic risks weigh

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
European shares hovered at eight-month highs on Tuesday on optimism around signs of a breakthrough in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, although concerns about the depth of the economic damage from the pandemic capped gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.2% by 0804 GMT, after rallying 4% in the previous session, as U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O, was more than 90% effective in preventing the infection.

Banking .SX7P, travel and leisure .SXTP, and energy .SXEP stocks were among the biggest gainers in early trading following gains of more than 7% on Monday.

In company news, German sportswear firm Adidas ADSGn.DE fell 2.2% even as it said it expects sales to return to growth in China in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

