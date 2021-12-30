European Shares Hold Steady In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded firm on Thursday, although a cautious undertone prevailed ahead of year-end holidays.

Regional markets such as Italy, Germany, and Spain will be closed on Friday, while those including Paris and London will trade for half a session, ahead of the New Year.

The number of Covid-19 cases continued to surge around the world, but health experts said there is no need to panic as most of the cases detected so far are asymptomatic.

Investors are pinning hopes that new coronavirus-related curbs and restrictions may not be needed into 2022.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to speak to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by phone today, in a bid to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.1 percent to 488.68 in cautious trade. Germany's DAX was marginally higher and France's CAC 40 index rose 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed with a negative bias.

Siemens Healthineers was slightly higher after its at-home Covid-19 test received approval for emergency use from the U.S. drug regulator.

Creightons soared 7 percent. The consumer goods company kept its interim payout unchanged despite reporting a fall in profit and revenue.

