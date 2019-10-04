European Shares Hold Steady Ahead Of US Jobs Report

(RTTNews) - European stocks were flat to slightly higher on Friday as hopes that global central banks will provide more stimulus helped investors shrug off worries about global economic slowdown.

Positive data on Germany's construction activity in August also aided sentiment ahead of the U.S. Labor Department jobs report for September, due out later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 percent to 378.19, with chipmakers climbing after reports that Apple Inc would increase its iPhone 11 production.

The German DAX was marginally higher as traders returned to their desks after a holiday on Thursday. France's CAC 40 index was gaining 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.1 percent.

Chipmakers STMicro and Dialog Semiconductor jumped 2-3 percent.

London Stock Exchange Group shares rallied 2 percent on reports that some of the bourse operator's shareholders told Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing to increase its takeover offer by 20 per cent.

Allianz shares declined half a percent. According to reports, the German company's property arm is buying residential Japan assets worth up to 1.1 billion euros from Blackstone funds.

Wirecard lost 1 percent. According to a report in the Financial Times, an independent investigation of its coverage of Wirecard had found no evidence that its reporters had colluded with speculators.

In economic releases, Germany's construction PMI reading for the month of September came in at 50.1, compared to a reading of 46.3 in August.

U.K. car sales declined in the first nine months of 2019 as Brexit uncertainty weighed on consumers' big ticket purchases, data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed.

Survey results from the British Chambers of Commerce showed the U.K. economic conditions weakened in the third quarter reflecting a marked deterioration in manufacturing sector activity.

